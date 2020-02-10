Classic Rock Almanac February 10, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1972-David Bowie appeared at the Tolworth Toby Jug, London, on the opening date of his Ziggy Stardust tour playing to around 60 people in the room.

1975-Dave Alexander, the original bassist for The Stooges died from pneumonia aged 27.

1977-The Clash started recording their debut album at CBS studios in London, England.

1998-Axl Rose was charged with disorderly conduct following a row with a baggage handler at Arizona Airport, Rose was later released on bail.

2005-Who singer Roger Daltrey was awarded the CBE by The Queen at Buckingham Palace for services to the music industry.

2017-Universal Records struck a deal to release much of the late musician Prince's private archive.

BORN TODAY

1949-Nigel Olsson

drummer with the Elton John band

1962-Cliff Burton

bass player with Metallica. Burton was killed on September 27th 1987