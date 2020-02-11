Classic Rock Almanac February 11, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles record ten new songs for their first album plus four other tracks which would be the next two singles.

1964-The Beatles made their live concert debut in the US at the Washington Coliseum.

1972-Led Zeppelin scored their third US Top 20 hit single with 'Black Dog / Misty Mountain Hop', peaking at No.15.

1977-David Bowie released 'Sound and Vision' as a single.

1985-The Police won Outstanding Contribution to British music at the fourth annual Brit Awards held in London.

1992-Motley Crue fired their singer Vince Neil.

2014-Queen made UK chart history by becoming the first act to sell six million copies of an individual album.

BORN TODAY

1953-Alan Rubin

The Blues Brothers

1962-Sheryl Crow

singer, songwriter