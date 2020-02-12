Classic Rock Almanac February 12, 2020

February 12, 2020
JR Eaton
The Doors during a press conference at Heathrow Airport, London (left to right); drummer John Densmore, keyboard player Ray Manzarek (1939 - 2013), vocalist Jim Morrison (1943 - 1971) and guitarist Robby Krieger,

(Photo by Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Classic Rock Almanac
ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles returned to New York City for two performances at Carnegie Hall.

1970-John Lennon performed 'Instant Karma!' on BBC TV's Top Of The Pops, becoming the first Beatle to have appeared on the show since 1966.

1977-The Police recorded their first single, 'Fall Out'

1977-Blondie, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and the Ramones all appeared at the Whisky a Go Go.

1977-Pink Floyd released their tenth studio album Animals in the US.

1997-U2 held a press conference in the Lingerie Department at the Greenwich Village Kmart store in Manhattan, New York City, to announce their Pop Mart world tour.

2000-singer, songwriter, musician Screamin' Jay Hawkins died aged 70 after emergency surgery for an aneurysm.

2003-Former Doors drummer John Densmore took out legal action against The Doors keyboard player Ray Manzarek and guitarist Robby Krieger for breach of contract, trademark infringement and unfair competition.

2007-During a press conference at West Hollywood's Whisky a Go Go club Sting confirmed that The Police were getting back together.

BORN TODAY

1939-Ray Manzarek
keyboards, The Doors, died May 20, 2013

1945-Joe Schermie
bassist with Three Dog Night

1950-Steve Hackett
guitarist, Genesis, ,solo

1952-Michael McDonald
Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, The Doobie Brothers, back-up vocals with Steely Dan and has also worked with Kenny Loggins, David Cassidy, Van Halen, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin and Toto.

1956-Brian Robertson
guitarist ,Thin Lizzy, also a member of Motorhead

1966-Paul Crook
guitarist, worked with Meat Loaf, Anthrax and Sebastian Bach.

 

classic rock almanac

