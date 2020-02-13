Classic Rock Almanac February 13, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-The Beatles released the double A sided single 'Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane'
1969-Bob Dylan recorded versions of 'Lay, Lady, Lay', at Columbia Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
1970-Black Sabbath released their debut self-titled studio album on Vertigo records in the UK.
1978-Dire Straits began recording their first album.
1982-The marble slab was stolen from the grave of Lynyrd Skynyrd's singer Ronnie Van Zant.
2004-Led Zeppelin were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.
BORN TODAY
1943-Bill Szymczyk
producer, worked with Michael Stanley, the Eagles, The Who, B.B. King, Joe Walsh, Wishbone Ash, The J. Geils Band and The James Gang.
1950-Peter Gabriel
-singer-songwriter, record producer, Genesis, solo
1952-Ed Gagliardi
bassist with Foreigner
1956-Peter Hook
bass, vocals, with Joy Division
1961-Henry Rollins
singer and actor, Black Flag, the Rollins Band