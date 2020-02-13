Classic Rock Almanac February 13, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles released the double A sided single 'Strawberry Fields Forever/Penny Lane'

1969-Bob Dylan recorded versions of 'Lay, Lady, Lay', at Columbia Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

1970-Black Sabbath released their debut self-titled studio album on Vertigo records in the UK.

1978-Dire Straits began recording their first album.

1982-The marble slab was stolen from the grave of Lynyrd Skynyrd's singer Ronnie Van Zant.

2004-Led Zeppelin were awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys.

BORN TODAY

1943-Bill Szymczyk

producer, worked with Michael Stanley, the Eagles, The Who, B.B. King, Joe Walsh, Wishbone Ash, The J. Geils Band and The James Gang.

1950-Peter Gabriel

-singer-songwriter, record producer, Genesis, solo

1952-Ed Gagliardi

bassist with Foreigner

1956-Peter Hook

bass, vocals, with Joy Division

1961-Henry Rollins

singer and actor, Black Flag, the Rollins Band