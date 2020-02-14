Classic Rock Almanac February 14, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1970-The Who appeared at Leeds University, England. The show was recorded for the bands forthcoming 'Live At Leeds' album.
1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono started a week long run as co-hosts on 'Mike Douglas' TV show.
1973-David Bowie collapsed on stage during a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
1980-Lou Reed married Sylvia Morales.
1984-Elton John married recording engineer Renate Blauer.
1986-Frank Zappa appeared on an episode of the television series Miami Vice.
1987-Bon Jovi started a four week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Livin' On A Prayer'
1992-Waynes World, which featured appearances from Meat Loaf and Alice Cooper premiered in the US. The use of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the film propelled the song to No.2 on the US singles charts nearly 20 years after its first release.
2003-Stolen reel-to-reel studio recordings by The Beatles were found in Australia.
BORN TODAY
1945-Vic Briggs
guitarist with The Animals
1946-Doug Simril
guitar, piano, with the Steve Miller Band
1950-Roger Fisher
Heart