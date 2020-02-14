Classic Rock Almanac February 14, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-The Who appeared at Leeds University, England. The show was recorded for the bands forthcoming 'Live At Leeds' album.

1972-John Lennon and Yoko Ono started a week long run as co-hosts on 'Mike Douglas' TV show.

1973-David Bowie collapsed on stage during a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

1980-Lou Reed married Sylvia Morales.

1984-Elton John married recording engineer Renate Blauer.

1986-Frank Zappa appeared on an episode of the television series Miami Vice.

1987-Bon Jovi started a four week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Livin' On A Prayer'

1992-Waynes World, which featured appearances from Meat Loaf and Alice Cooper premiered in the US. The use of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the film propelled the song to No.2 on the US singles charts nearly 20 years after its first release.

2003-Stolen reel-to-reel studio recordings by The Beatles were found in Australia.

BORN TODAY

1945-Vic Briggs

guitarist with The Animals

1946-Doug Simril

guitar, piano, with the Steve Miller Band

1950-Roger Fisher

Heart