Classic Rock Almanac February 15, 2020

February 15, 2020
JR Eaton
Paul McCartney, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Ringo Starr

(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles scored their first US No.1 album with Meet The Beatles!

1968-John and Cynthia Lennon, along with George and Patti Harrison, flew to India to study meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

1977-Glen Matlock was fired as bass player from the Sex Pistols, being replaced by Sid Vicious. Matlock rejoined in the 90s.

1981-guitarist Mike Bloomfield was found dead in his car. He was a member of the Paul Butterfield band and Electric Flag and had played on Bob Dylan's album Highway 61 Revisited.

BORN TODAY

1942-Glyn Johns
musician, recording engineer and record producer who worked with Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, The Who The Beatles, ('Let It Be' sessions), Eagles, the Faces and Led Zeppelin.

1944-Mick Avory
drummer with The Kinks

1945-John Helliwell
saxophonist with Supertramp

1947-David Brown
bass player for Santana from 1966 until 1971,1974 until 1976. died on September 4, 2000

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes