Classic Rock Almanac February 15, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles scored their first US No.1 album with Meet The Beatles!

1968-John and Cynthia Lennon, along with George and Patti Harrison, flew to India to study meditation with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.

1977-Glen Matlock was fired as bass player from the Sex Pistols, being replaced by Sid Vicious. Matlock rejoined in the 90s.

1981-guitarist Mike Bloomfield was found dead in his car. He was a member of the Paul Butterfield band and Electric Flag and had played on Bob Dylan's album Highway 61 Revisited.

BORN TODAY

1942-Glyn Johns

musician, recording engineer and record producer who worked with Eric Clapton, The Rolling Stones, The Who The Beatles, ('Let It Be' sessions), Eagles, the Faces and Led Zeppelin.

1944-Mick Avory

drummer with The Kinks

1945-John Helliwell

saxophonist with Supertramp

1947-David Brown

bass player for Santana from 1966 until 1971,1974 until 1976. died on September 4, 2000