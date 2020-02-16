Classic Rock Almanac February 16, 2020
February 16, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles made their second live appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.
1974-Bob Dylan started a four week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Planet Waves, his first US No.1.
1974-During a tour of America the members of Emerson, Lake & Palmer were arrested in Salt Lake City after swimming naked in the hotel pool.
2004-singer Doris Troy died. She had been a session singer with Dionne Warwick, sang on Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and released an album on The Beatles Apple label.
BORN TODAY
1965-Dave Lombardo
drummer with Slayer