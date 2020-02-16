Classic Rock Almanac February 16, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles made their second live appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1974-Bob Dylan started a four week run at No.1 on the US album chart with Planet Waves, his first US No.1.

1974-During a tour of America the members of Emerson, Lake & Palmer were arrested in Salt Lake City after swimming naked in the hotel pool.

2004-singer Doris Troy died. She had been a session singer with Dionne Warwick, sang on Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon and released an album on The Beatles Apple label.

BORN TODAY

1965-Dave Lombardo

drummer with Slayer