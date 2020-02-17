Classic Rock Almanac February 17, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash recorded 'Girl From The North Country' together.

1971-James Taylor made his TV debut on The Johnny Cash Show.

1975-AC/DC released their debut album 'High Voltage' in the UK.

1989-David Coverdale married actress Tawny Kitaen

2000-John Lennon's Steinway piano, on which he composed 'Imagine', went on display at the Beatles Story Museum in Liverpool, England.

2014-musician and sound engineer Bob Casale, best known as a guitarist and keyboardist in the new wave band Devo, died.

BORN TODAY

1950-Rickey Medlocke

musician best known as the frontman/guitarist for Blackfoot and a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

1972-Taylor Hawkins

drummer, worked with Alanis Morissette as her touring drummer on her Jagged Little Pill tour, joined Foo Fighters in 1997, and has a side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders.

1972-Billie Joe Armstrong

singer, songwriter, musician, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, and actor with Green Day, also Pinhead Gunpowder, Foxboro Hot Tubs and The Network.