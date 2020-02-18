Classic Rock Almanac February 18, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1966-Beach Boy Brian Wilson recorded the future classic song 'Good Vibrations', which went on to become the band's third US number-one hit.
1990-Freddie Mercury made his final public appearance on stage when he joined the rest of Queen to collect the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.
1995-American guitarist Bob Stinson from The Replacements died.
2000-An American court ordered the release of FBI files relating to John Lennon's interests and activities.
BORN TODAY
1933-Yoko Ono
artist, singer, poet, author and peace activist and wife of John Lennon.
1947-Dennis Deyoung
vocals, keyboards, Styx
1948-Keith Knudsen
drummer, vocalist, and songwriter best known as a drummer and vocalist for The Doobie Brothers. died February 8, 2005
1953-Robbie Bachman
Bachman Turner Overdrive