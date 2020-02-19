Classic Rock Almanac February 19, 2020

February 19, 2020
JR Eaton
Tony Iommi

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-A British company shipped ½ ton of Beatle wigs to the US.

1977-Manfred Mann's Earth Band scored a No.1 single in the US with their version of the Bruce Springsteen song 'Blinded By The Light.'

1982-Ozzy Osbourne was arrested in San Antonio, Texas for urinating on the cenotaph at the Alamo.

1992-During their Use Your Illusion Tour Guns N' Roses played the first of three nights at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The 55,000-seat baseball stadium (The Big Egg) is the largest concert hall in Japan.

1995-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson.

BORN TODAY

1948-Tony Iommi
guitarist with Black Sabbath

1948-Mark Andes
Spirit

1958-Steve Nieve
musician and composer who has been a member of Elvis Costello and the Attractions, the Imposters and Madness, session musician

 

 

