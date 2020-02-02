Classic Rock Almanac February 2, 2020

February 2, 2020
JR Eaton
Graham Nash

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles played their first professionally organised gig outside of Liverpool at The Oasis Club, Manchester.

1969-Yoko Ono divorced her husband Tony Cox, Yoko was granted custody of their daughter Kyoko. John Lennon married Yoko the following month on 30th March.

1976-Genesis released 'A Trick Of The Tail', their seventh studio album and the first to feature drummer Phil Collins as full-time lead vocalist.

1979-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious died of a heroin overdose in New York City.

BORN TODAY

1942-Graham Nash
singer-songwriter, member of The Hollies and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

1949-Ross Valory
bassist with the Steve Miller Band

1952-Rick Dufay
guitarist who played in Aerosmith in the period after Brad Whitford left the band in 1980 up to his return in 1984.

 

classic rock almanac

