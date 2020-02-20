Classic Rock Almanac February 20, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1959-16 year old Jimi Hendrix made his stage debut when he played a show at the Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue in Seattle.
1976-All four members of Kiss had their footprints implanted on the pavement outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
1980-AC/DC singer Bon Scott was pronounced dead on arrival at a London hospital after a heavy night's drinking.
1991-Bob Dylan was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 33rd annual Grammy' Awards.
2003-100 people died after pyrotechnics ignited a club during a gig by Great White in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
BORN TODAY
1946-J Geils
guitarist with The J. Geils Band, died April 11, 2017
1950-Walter Becker
bass, guitar, vocals, songwriter with Steely Dan, died September 3, 2017
1951-Randy California
guitarist, singer with Spirit, died on January 2, 1997
1953-Poison Ivy (Kristy Wallace)
guitar, The Cramps
1954-Jon Brant
Cheap Trick
1967-Kurt Cobain
guitarist, singer, songwriter with Nirvana, committed suicide on April 5th 1994