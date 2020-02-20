Classic Rock Almanac February 20, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-16 year old Jimi Hendrix made his stage debut when he played a show at the Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue in Seattle.

1976-All four members of Kiss had their footprints implanted on the pavement outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

1980-AC/DC singer Bon Scott was pronounced dead on arrival at a London hospital after a heavy night's drinking.

1991-Bob Dylan was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 33rd annual Grammy' Awards.

2003-100 people died after pyrotechnics ignited a club during a gig by Great White in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

BORN TODAY

1946-J Geils

guitarist with The J. Geils Band, died April 11, 2017

1950-Walter Becker

bass, guitar, vocals, songwriter with Steely Dan, died September 3, 2017

1951-Randy California

guitarist, singer with Spirit, died on January 2, 1997

1953-Poison Ivy (Kristy Wallace)

guitar, The Cramps

1954-Jon Brant

Cheap Trick

1967-Kurt Cobain

guitarist, singer, songwriter with Nirvana, committed suicide on April 5th 1994