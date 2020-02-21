Classic Rock Almanac February 21, 2020

February 21, 2020
JR Eaton
James Hetfiled from Metallica

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-The Beatles played three gigs in one day.

1964-New York band The Echoes recruited a new young unknown piano player, named Billy Joel.

1967-Pink Floyd started their first sessions at the EMI Studios, St. John's Wood, London on their debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn.

1972-Led Zeppelin released 'Rock And Roll / Four Sticks' as a 7 inch single in the US, peaking at No.47 on the chart.

1986-Metallica released their third album, Master of Puppets.

2019-musician Peter Tork died age 77.

BORN TODAY

1943-David Geffen
Geffen record label boss. Founder of Asylum records who signed the Eagles, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, Jackson Browne, Warren Zevon and Tom Waits and Joni Mitchell. Formed Dreamworks in 1995.

 

