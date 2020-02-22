Classic Rock Almanac February 22, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Pink Floyd continued working on their debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn at Abbey Road Studios, London.

1978-The Police appeared in a Wrigley's Chewing Gum commercial for US TV.

1987-Andy Warhol, pop artist and producer died.

1989-A category for Heavy Metal was included at the Grammy Awards for the first time. Metallica performed on stage, but the award went to Jethro Tull.

2001-Winners at the 43rd Grammy Awards included U2, record of the year and song of the year with 'Beautiful Day', Steely Dan won album of the year for 'Two Against Nature'

2003-Sir Paul McCartney played a private show in San Diego for the 50th birthday of Wendy Whitworth.

2017-David Bowie dominated the 2017 Brit awards.

BORN TODAY

1962-Michael Wilton

Queensryche