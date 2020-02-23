Classic Rock Almanac February 23, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-Filming began on The Beatles follow up to 'A Hard Day's Night'
1974-'Rebel Rebel' by David Bowie entered the UK chart, the single reached No.5 the following month.
1976-AC/DC shot the video clip for "It's A Long Way To The Top, (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)"
2003-Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died.
2010-London's Abbey Road studios was made a listed building, protecting it from plans to radically alter it.
BORN TODAY
1944-Johnny Winter
blues guitarist and singer who has worked with Rick Derringer and brother Edger Winter, died July 16, 2014
1950-Steve Priest
guitarist with Sweet
1952-Brad Whitford
guitarist with Aerosmith