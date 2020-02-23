Classic Rock Almanac February 23, 2020

February 23, 2020
JR Eaton
Brad Whitford

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

Classic Rock Almanac
Live Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Filming began on The Beatles follow up to 'A Hard Day's Night'

1974-'Rebel Rebel' by David Bowie entered the UK chart, the single reached No.5 the following month.

1976-AC/DC shot the video clip for "It's A Long Way To The Top, (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)"

2003-Howie Epstein, bassist with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died.

2010-London's Abbey Road studios was made a listed building, protecting it from plans to radically alter it.

BORN TODAY

1944-Johnny Winter
blues guitarist and singer who has worked with Rick Derringer and brother Edger Winter, died July 16, 2014

1950-Steve Priest
guitarist with Sweet

1952-Brad Whitford
guitarist with Aerosmith

 

classic rock almanac

