Classic Rock Almanac February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020
JR Eaton
Classic Rock Almanac
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The first full day of filming took place for The Beatles movie Help!.

1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their last ever-British performance when they appeared at the Royal Albert Hall.

1975-Led Zeppelin released their sixth album Physical Graffiti in the UK.

1976-The Eagles 'Greatest Hits' became the first album to be certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.

1982-Winners at the Grammy Awards included John & Yoko Album of the year with 'Double Fantasy.

1992-Kurt Cobain married Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii.

2000-Carlos Santana won eight awards at this year's Grammy Awards.

BORN TODAY

1944-Nicky Hopkins
session piano player who worked with The Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck, The Beatles, John Lennon, The Who and The Small Faces, died on September 6th 1994

1947-Lonnie Turner
bassist with the Steve Miller Band

 

classic rock almanac

