Classic Rock Almanac February 24, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-The first full day of filming took place for The Beatles movie Help!.
1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their last ever-British performance when they appeared at the Royal Albert Hall.
1975-Led Zeppelin released their sixth album Physical Graffiti in the UK.
1976-The Eagles 'Greatest Hits' became the first album to be certified platinum by the R.I.A.A.
1982-Winners at the Grammy Awards included John & Yoko Album of the year with 'Double Fantasy.
1992-Kurt Cobain married Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii.
2000-Carlos Santana won eight awards at this year's Grammy Awards.
BORN TODAY
1944-Nicky Hopkins
session piano player who worked with The Rolling Stones, Jeff Beck, The Beatles, John Lennon, The Who and The Small Faces, died on September 6th 1994
1947-Lonnie Turner
bassist with the Steve Miller Band