Classic Rock Almanac February 25, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles finished recording their next single 'Can't Buy Me Love', at Abbey Road studios.

1981-Winners at this year's Grammy Awards included Bob Seger who won Best Rock performance for 'Against The Wind'

1984-'Jump', by Van Halen started a five-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart.

1998-At Radio City Music Hall, Bob Dylan was handed three Grammys, including one for Best Album for 'Time Out Of Mind'.

2004-The Rolling Stones topped a US Rich List of music's biggest money makers.

2015-On what would have been George Harrison's 72nd birthday, a new tree was planted in his memory in Griffith Park Los Angeles to replace one that was earlier killed by a beetle infestation.

BORN TODAY

1943-George Harrison

guitarist and vocalist with The Beatles, solo, the Traveling Wilburys

1953-John Doe

singer, songwriter, actor who co-founded X.

1965-Brian Baker

one of the founding members of Minor Threat, and guitarist in Bad Religion since 1994.