Classic Rock Almanac February 25, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles finished recording their next single 'Can't Buy Me Love', at Abbey Road studios.
1981-Winners at this year's Grammy Awards included Bob Seger who won Best Rock performance for 'Against The Wind'
1984-'Jump', by Van Halen started a five-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart.
1998-At Radio City Music Hall, Bob Dylan was handed three Grammys, including one for Best Album for 'Time Out Of Mind'.
2004-The Rolling Stones topped a US Rich List of music's biggest money makers.
2015-On what would have been George Harrison's 72nd birthday, a new tree was planted in his memory in Griffith Park Los Angeles to replace one that was earlier killed by a beetle infestation.
BORN TODAY
1943-George Harrison
guitarist and vocalist with The Beatles, solo, the Traveling Wilburys
1953-John Doe
singer, songwriter, actor who co-founded X.
1965-Brian Baker
one of the founding members of Minor Threat, and guitarist in Bad Religion since 1994.