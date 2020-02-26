Classic Rock Almanac February 26, 2020

February 26, 2020
JR Eaton
Freddie Mercury (1946-1991), singer with Queen

Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Live Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Jimmy Page released a solo single called 'She Just Satisfies' in the UK.

1977-The Eagles went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'New Kid in Town', the group's third US No.1.

1980-After seeing U2 play at Dublin's National Boxing Stadium in front of 2,400 people; Rob Partridge and Bill Stewart from Island Records in the UK offered the band a recording contract.

2009-A 10-minute version of The Beatles 'Revolution 1' was leaked onto the internet.

2011-It was announced that Queen's We Will Rock You was still the most-played song at US sporting events.

2015-The childhood home of former Beatle Paul McCartney sold for £150,000 ($231,000) at an auction in Liverpool.

BORN TODAY

1932-Johnny Cash
singer, songwriter who was considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, died September 12th 2003

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes