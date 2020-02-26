Classic Rock Almanac February 26, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-Jimmy Page released a solo single called 'She Just Satisfies' in the UK.
1977-The Eagles went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'New Kid in Town', the group's third US No.1.
1980-After seeing U2 play at Dublin's National Boxing Stadium in front of 2,400 people; Rob Partridge and Bill Stewart from Island Records in the UK offered the band a recording contract.
2009-A 10-minute version of The Beatles 'Revolution 1' was leaked onto the internet.
2011-It was announced that Queen's We Will Rock You was still the most-played song at US sporting events.
2015-The childhood home of former Beatle Paul McCartney sold for £150,000 ($231,000) at an auction in Liverpool.
BORN TODAY
1932-Johnny Cash
singer, songwriter who was considered one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, died September 12th 2003