Classic Rock Almanac February 27, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones made their second appearance on BBC TV show Top Of The Pops.

1967-Pink Floyd continued working on their debut album The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn at Abbey Road Studios.

1971-Five months after her death, Janis Joplin started a nine-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with her second and final solo studio album Pearl.

1980-Winners at the Grammy Awards included: song of the year, 'What A Fool Believes', The Doobie Brothers, album of the year, Billy Joel's '52nd St'

2010-U2 raked in more money than any other music act in the US in 2009 making $109m.

2019-drummer Doug Sandom died one day after his 89th birthday, the first drummer for The Who.

BORN TODAY

1947-Louis Clark

musical arranger and keyboard player, was the conductor of the orchestra and choir hired to back Electric Light Orchestra's sound, introduced on their album Eldorado.

1954-Neal Schon

rock guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, with Journey and was also a member of Santana

1957-Adrian Smith

guitarist with Iron Maiden