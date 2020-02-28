Classic Rock Almanac February 28, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-In an interview with the New Musical Express, Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green talked about his plans to give all his money away.

1970-Led Zeppelin played a gig in Copenhagen as The Nobs after Eva Von Zeppelin a relative of the airship designer threatened to sue if the family name was used in Denmark.

1983-U2 released their third studio album War.

1985-David Byron, singer with Uriah Heep died.

1987-The first five The Beatles albums, Please Please Me, With the Beatles, A Hard Day's Night, Beatles for Sale and Help! were released on Compact disc.

1989-Bob Dylan recorded the first sessions for the Oh Mercy album at The Studio, New Orleans.

1994-Eric Clapton played his 100th performance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

2008-Drummer Buddy Miles, who played with Jimi Hendrix in his last regular group, Band of Gypsys, died.

BORN TODAY

1942-Brian Jones

multi-instrumentalist and founding member of The Rolling Stones, died on July 3rd 1969

1943-Donnie Iris

guitarist with Wild Cherry, Donnie Iris & The Cruisers

1948-Geoff Nicholls

musician and keyboardist, and longtime member of Black Sabbath, died on January 28, 2017.

1952-Eddie Manion

saxophonist from Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, as a session musician he has recorded and toured with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Diana Ross, Gary U.S. Bonds, Bon Jovi, Little Steven, Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, The Allman Brothers Band and more.