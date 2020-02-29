Classic Rock Almanac February 29, 2020

February 29, 2020
JR Eaton
he Beatles (clockwise from top left: Ringo Starr, George Harrison (1943 - 2001), John Lennon (1940 - 1980) and Paul McCartney) pose for a photocall to promote their new album 'Sergeant Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

(Photo by John Pratt/Keystone/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-The Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band won album of the year, best cover and best-engineered and recorded album at this year's Grammy Awards.

1988-Robert Plant released his fourth solo album, Now And Zen.

1992-U2 kicked off their north American leg of the 'Zoo TV Tour', at The Lakeland Civic Centre Arena, Florida.

2000-Sir Elton John stormed out of the opening of his new Broadway musical show, 'Aida', after 15 minutes complaining that his songs had been ruined.

 

 

