Classic Rock Almanac February 3, 2020

February 3, 2020
JR Eaton
from left: drummer Mick Avory, guitarist Dave Davies, bassist Pete Quaife (1934 - 2010) and singer Ray Davies

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-22 year old Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, aged 17, died in a crash shortly after take-off from Clear Lake, Iowa, the pilot of the single-engined Beechcraft Bonanza plane was also killed.

1970-Led Zeppelin II was in the Top 20 on both the UK & US album charts after peaking at No.1.

1973-Elton John started a three-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Crocodile Rock'.

1986-Dire Straits were at No.1 on the UK album charts with their fifth studio album Brothers in Arms. It also spent nine weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 in the US.

2014-Bruce Springsteen was at No.1 on the US chart with his eighteenth studio album High Hopes.

BORN TODAY

1947-Dave Davies
singer, songwriter and guitarist with The Kinks

1949-Arthur ‘Killer’ Kane
bass guitarist with The New York Dolls, died July 13th 2004

1959-Lol Tolhurst
keyboards, with The Cure

1965-Nick Hawkins
guitarist with Big Audio Dynamite

1970-Richie Kotzen
Mr. Big

classic rock almanac

