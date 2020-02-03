Classic Rock Almanac February 3, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1959-22 year old Buddy Holly, The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, aged 17, died in a crash shortly after take-off from Clear Lake, Iowa, the pilot of the single-engined Beechcraft Bonanza plane was also killed.
1970-Led Zeppelin II was in the Top 20 on both the UK & US album charts after peaking at No.1.
1973-Elton John started a three-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Crocodile Rock'.
1986-Dire Straits were at No.1 on the UK album charts with their fifth studio album Brothers in Arms. It also spent nine weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 in the US.
2014-Bruce Springsteen was at No.1 on the US chart with his eighteenth studio album High Hopes.
BORN TODAY
1947-Dave Davies
singer, songwriter and guitarist with The Kinks
1949-Arthur ‘Killer’ Kane
bass guitarist with The New York Dolls, died July 13th 2004
1959-Lol Tolhurst
keyboards, with The Cure
1965-Nick Hawkins
guitarist with Big Audio Dynamite
1970-Richie Kotzen
Mr. Big