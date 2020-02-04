Classic Rock Almanac February 4, 2020

February 4, 2020
Alice Cooper

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-Bob Dylan and The Band played at the Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky. This was the first date on a world tour which would become noted as Dylan's first that used electric instruments, after he had ‘gone electric’ at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

1966-The Rolling Stones released '19th Nervous Breakdown' it reached No.2 on both the US and UK charts.

1968-Working at Abbey Road studios, London, The Beatles recorded 'Across The Universe'.

1977-Fleetwood Mac released Rumours.

2009-Robert Plant said he felt Led Zeppelin couldn't reunite for a full tour because the band feels incomplete without drummer John Bonham.

2016-Van Morrison described becoming a Sir as "amazing" and "exhilarating" after receiving a knighthood from the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

BORN TODAY

1941-John Steel
drummer with The Animals

1948-Alice Cooper (Vincent Furnier)
singer, songwriter  who formed the Earwigs, and then the Alice Cooper Band

1951-Phil Ehart
Kansas

1963-Wasserman
guitarist from The Offspring

