Classic Rock Almanac February 5, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-The Beatles played two shows, one at The Cavern Club and at the Kingsway Club. This was the first time Ringo Starr appeared live with the group.
1971-Black Sabbath started recording what would be their third album, 'Master Of Reality'
1983-Def Leppard's album 'Pyromania' started a 92 week run on the US charts.
2006-The Rolling Stones played three songs during the half-time show of The Super Bowl in Detroit.
BORN TODAY
1944-Al Kooper
songwriter, record producer and musician known for organizing Blood, Sweat & Tears
1948-David Denny
guitarist with the Steve Miller Band
1964-Duff McKagan
bassist with Guns N' Roses, also a member of Velvet Revolver