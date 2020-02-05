Classic Rock Almanac February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020
JR Eaton
Duff McKagan

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles played two shows, one at The Cavern Club and at the Kingsway Club. This was the first time Ringo Starr appeared live with the group.

1971-Black Sabbath started recording what would be their third album, 'Master Of Reality'

1983-Def Leppard's album 'Pyromania' started a 92 week run on the US charts.

2006-The Rolling Stones played three songs during the half-time show of The Super Bowl in Detroit.

BORN TODAY

1944-Al Kooper
songwriter, record producer and musician known for organizing Blood, Sweat & Tears

1948-David Denny
guitarist with the Steve Miller Band

1964-Duff McKagan
bassist with Guns N' Roses, also a member of Velvet Revolver

 

 

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes