Classic Rock Almanac February 5, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles played two shows, one at The Cavern Club and at the Kingsway Club. This was the first time Ringo Starr appeared live with the group.

1971-Black Sabbath started recording what would be their third album, 'Master Of Reality'

1983-Def Leppard's album 'Pyromania' started a 92 week run on the US charts.

2006-The Rolling Stones played three songs during the half-time show of The Super Bowl in Detroit.

BORN TODAY

1944-Al Kooper

songwriter, record producer and musician known for organizing Blood, Sweat & Tears

1948-David Denny

guitarist with the Steve Miller Band

1964-Duff McKagan

bassist with Guns N' Roses, also a member of Velvet Revolver