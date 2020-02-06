Classic Rock Almanac February 6, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1958-George Harrison joined Liverpool group The Quarrymen.
1982-The J Geils Band started a six week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Centrefold'.
1990-Billy Idol suffered serious injuries when he crashed his Harley.
1998-Singer and guitarist Carl Wilson from The Beach Boys died aged 51.
2001-Guitarist Don Felder was fired from the Eagles.
2014-Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' was named as the greatest song of all time by NME.
BORN TODAY
1945-Bob Marley
singer / songwriter and guitarist, died on May 11th 1981. In 1990, February 6th was proclaimed a national holiday in Jamaica to commemorate his birth. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.
1962-Axl Rose (born William Bruce Rose)
singer, songwriter, lead singer with Guns N' Roses, also sang lead vocals for AC/DC for a time.