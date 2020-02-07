Classic Rock Almanac February 7, 2020

February 7, 2020
JR Eaton
(L-R): Guitarist Pete Townshend, bassist John Entwistle (1944 - 2002), drummer Keith Moon (1946 - 1978) and singer Roger Daltrey, 1969.

Photo by Steve Wood/Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-Buddy Holly was buried in Lubbock, Texas.

1963-The first Beatles single 'Please Please Me' was released in the US on the Vee Jay label.

1964-Pan Am flight 101 was greeted by over 5,000 Beatles fans as it arrived at New York's JFK airport, bringing The Beatles to the US for the first time and causing riotous scenes as they touched down.

1969-Doors singer Jim Morrison was arrested for drunk driving and driving with no license in LA.

1969-The Who recorded 'Pinball Wizard' at Morgan Studio's, London, England.

1973-The Stooges released their third studio album Raw Power.

1979-Stephen Stills became the first rock performer to record on digital equipment in Los Angeles' Record Plant Studio.

BORN TODAY

1948-Jimmy Greenspoon
organist with Three Dog Night, died on March 11 2015

1962-David Bryan
keyboards with Bon Jovi

 

