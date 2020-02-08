Classic Rock Almanac February 8, 2020

February 8, 2020
JR Eaton
Vince Neil

Classic Rock Almanac
ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Max Yasgur died of a heart attack aged 53. He was the owner of the dairy farm in Bethel, New York at which the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held.

1975-Bob Dylan went to No.1 on the US chart with his 15th studio album Blood On The Tracks, his second US No.1 album.

1980-The divorce became final between David Bowie and his wife Angie.

2002-Bob Wooler died aged 76. He was the resident DJ and booker at The Cavern Club in Liverpool during the early 1960s.

2005-drummer, vocalist, and songwriter Keith Knudson from with The Doobie Brothers died.

BORN TODAY

1961-Vince Neil
singer from Motley Crue.

 

classic rock almanac

