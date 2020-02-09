Classic Rock Almanac February 9, 2020

February 9, 2020
JR Eaton
American television host Ed Sullivan smiles while standing with British rock group the Beatles on the set of his television variety series, New York, February 9, 1964. Left to right: Ringo Starr, George Harrison, Sullivan, John Lennon, Paul McCartney.

(Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-The Beatles appeared at The Cavern Club, Liverpool, for the very first time (as The Beatles).

1964-The Beatles made their US live debut on CBS-TV's 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

1981-singer and musician Bill Haley who became known as the first Rock 'n' Roll star, was found dead.

2009-Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant took home five prizes for his collaboration with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss at this year's Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

2009-Ringo Starr became the 2,401st person to be added to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

BORN TODAY

1964-Rachel Bolan
Skid Row

