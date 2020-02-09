Classic Rock Almanac February 9, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-The Beatles appeared at The Cavern Club, Liverpool, for the very first time (as The Beatles).

1964-The Beatles made their US live debut on CBS-TV's 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

1981-singer and musician Bill Haley who became known as the first Rock 'n' Roll star, was found dead.

2009-Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant took home five prizes for his collaboration with bluegrass singer Alison Krauss at this year's Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

2009-Ringo Starr became the 2,401st person to be added to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

BORN TODAY

1964-Rachel Bolan

Skid Row