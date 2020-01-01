Classic Rock Almanac January 1, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1959-Johnny Cash played a free concert for the inmates of San Quentin Prison, California.
1962-The Beatles auditioned for Decca Records in West Hampstead, London.
1967-The Doors made their first live television appearance lip-synching their first single 'Break on Through' on Shebang, KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles.
1977-Genesis played the first of three nights at the new-look Rainbow Theatre, London, tickets cost $4.25.
1977-The Clash played the opening night at punk's first real venue, The Roxy Club in London.
1989-Nirvana signed a one-year recording contract with Sub Pop records.
2002-Eric Clapton married 25-year old Melia McEnery.
BORN TODAY
1950-Morgan Fisher
keyboards from Mott The Hoople
1952-Andy Johns
producer and engineer who worked on classic albums by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Van Halen and many others.
1980-Richie Faulkner
guitarist, joined Judas Priest in 2010 replacing guitarist K. K. Downing.