Classic Rock Almanac January 1, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-Johnny Cash played a free concert for the inmates of San Quentin Prison, California.

1962-The Beatles auditioned for Decca Records in West Hampstead, London.

1967-The Doors made their first live television appearance lip-synching their first single 'Break on Through' on Shebang, KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles.

1977-Genesis played the first of three nights at the new-look Rainbow Theatre, London, tickets cost $4.25.

1977-The Clash played the opening night at punk's first real venue, The Roxy Club in London.

1989-Nirvana signed a one-year recording contract with Sub Pop records.

2002-Eric Clapton married 25-year old Melia McEnery.

BORN TODAY

1950-Morgan Fisher

keyboards from Mott The Hoople

1952-Andy Johns

producer and engineer who worked on classic albums by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Van Halen and many others.

1980-Richie Faulkner

guitarist, joined Judas Priest in 2010 replacing guitarist K. K. Downing.