Classic Rock Almanac January 1, 2020

January 1, 2020
JR Eaton
The Doors

(Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1959-Johnny Cash played a free concert for the inmates of San Quentin Prison, California.

1962-The Beatles auditioned for Decca Records in West Hampstead, London.

1967-The Doors made their first live television appearance lip-synching their first single 'Break on Through' on Shebang, KTLA-TV Channel 5 in Los Angeles.

1977-Genesis played the first of three nights at the new-look Rainbow Theatre, London, tickets cost $4.25.

1977-The Clash played the opening night at punk's first real venue, The Roxy Club in London.

1989-Nirvana signed a one-year recording contract with Sub Pop records.

2002-Eric Clapton married 25-year old Melia McEnery.

BORN TODAY

1950-Morgan Fisher
keyboards from Mott The Hoople

1952-Andy Johns
producer and engineer who worked on classic albums by Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Van Halen and many others.

1980-Richie Faulkner
guitarist, joined Judas Priest in 2010 replacing guitarist K. K. Downing.

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Upcoming Events

10 Jan
CANCELLED: Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
16 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
17 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
18 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
19 Jan
Progressive Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo presented by Fisherman's Central I-X Center
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes