Classic Rock Almanac January 10, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1956-Elvis Presley made his first recordings for RCA Records at The Methodist television, radio & TV Studios in Nashville.

1964-The Rolling Stones recorded 'Not Fade Away' at Olympic Studios, London, England.

1964-The first US Beatles album, 'Introducing The Beatles', was released on Vee-Jay records.

1981-John Lennon's Imagine started a four-week run at No.1 on the UK singles chart, 10 years after it was recorded. Also on this day John and Yoko's 'Double Fantasy' album started an eight-week run at No.1 on the US chart.

2001-guitarist and songwriter and founder member of The Cramps Bryan Gregory died.

2005-drummer Spencer Dryden died. Was the drummer for Jefferson Airplane, (replaced Skip Spence), New Riders of the Purple Sage and The Dinosaurs.

2016-English singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, painter, and actor David Bowie died from liver cancer at his New York home two days after releasing the album Blackstar on his 69th birthday.

BORN TODAY

1945-Rod Stewart

singer, songwriter, The Hoochie Coochie Men, Steampacket, Shotgun Express, Jeff Beck Group, the Faces, solo

1946-Aynsley Dunbar

drums, Journey

1948-Donald Fagen

vocals, keyboards, Steely Dan

1953-Pat Benatar

singer, and four-time Grammy winner