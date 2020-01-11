Classic Rock Almanac January 11, 2020

January 11, 2020
JR Eaton
Clarence Clemons

(photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience recorded 'Purple Haze' at De Lane Lea studios in London.

1985-A Brazilian rock Festival held in Rio, claimed to be the biggest ever staged. The festival featured; Queen, Rod Stewart, AC/DC, Whitesnake, Yes and Iron Maiden.

2003-Pete Townshend issued a public statement denying being a paedophile after his name was linked with a police Internet porn inquiry.

2008-Ringo Starr helped launch the celebrations for Liverpool's year as European Capital of Culture.

2016-David Bowie topped the UK album chart with his latest release Blackstar less than 24 hours after his death.

BORN TODAY

1942-Clarence Clemons
The Big Man, saxophonist with E Street Band, died on June 18, 2011.

1946-Tony Kaye
keyboards, Yes, (left in 1971)

1948-Terry Williams
rock drummer who has worked with Dire Straits

 

classic rock almanac

