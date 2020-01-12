Classic Rock Almanac January 12, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-Led Zeppelin's debut album was released in the UK.

1974-The Steve Miller Band were at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'The Joker'

1977-Rolling Stone Keith Richards was fined £750 ($1,275) for possession of cocaine found in his car after the guitarist had been involved in a car crash.

1977-The Police had their first rehearsal, held at drummer's Stewart Copeland's London flat, with Henri Padovani on guitar.

1983-Swedish percussionist with Traffic, Reebop Kwaku Baah died.

1993-Van Morrison failed to turn up at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction dinner, making him the first living inductee not to attend.

1996-AC/DC played the first date on their Ballbreaker World Tour in Greensboro, North Carolina.

2005-It was announced that the Strawberry Field children's home immortalised by The Beatles was to close.

BORN TODAY

1959-Blixa Bargeld

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

1965-Greg Kriesel

bassist fromThe Offspring