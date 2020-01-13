Classic Rock Almanac January 13, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The first day of recording sessions for Bob Dylan's Bringing It All Back Home album were held at Studio A, Columbia Recording Studios in New York City.

1967-Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr both went to the Bag O'Nails Club, London, England to see the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

1968-Johnny Cash played a show, which was recorded, for his forthcoming live album at Folsom Prison.

1970-Steel Mill, (featuring Bruce Springsteen) played at The Matrix in San Francisco, California.

1973-Eric Clapton made his stage comeback at the Rainbow Theatre, London, with Pete Townsend, Ronnie Wood, Stevie Winwood, Rebop, Jim Capaldi and support from The Average White Band.

2003-Who guitarist Pete Townshend was arrested on suspicion of child porn offences.

2016-The Rolling Stones first manager, Giorgio Gomelsky, passed away at the age of 82.

BORN TODAY

1959-James LoMenzo

bassist known for his roles as a former member of White Lion and Megadeth. He is also known for his work in Black Label Society.

1963-Tim Kelly

guitarist from Slaughter