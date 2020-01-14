Classic Rock Almanac January 14, 2020

January 14, 2020
JR Eaton
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-Charlie Watts made his live debut with The Rolling Stones.

1966-David Jones changed his name to David Bowie to avoid confusion with Davy Jones from The Monkees.

1977-David Bowie released his eleventh studio album Low in th eUK, the first of three collaborations with Brian Eno termed the "Berlin Trilogy".

1978-The Sex Pistols played their last show at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco where Johnny Rotten yelled to the crowd at the outset, “Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated.”

1992-Drummer Jerry Nolan from The New York Dolls died from a fatal stroke aged 45.

2010-Guitarist Jimmy Page was honoured with the United Nations' first ever Pathways To Peace Award.

BORN TODAY

1967-Zakk Wylde
Ozzy Osbourne Band, solo

1969-Dave Grohl
musician, singer, songwriter, record producer , Scream, Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Them Crooked Vultures.

 

