Classic Rock Almanac January 15, 2020

January 15, 2020
JR Eaton
Ronnie Van Zant

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-The Who released their first single 'I Can't Explain' in the UK.

1967-The Rolling Stones were forced to change the lyrics of 'Let’s Spend The Night Together' to Let’s Spend Some Time Together when appearing on the Ed Sullivan Show.

1969-George Harrison had a five-hour meeting with John, Paul and Ringo where he made it clear that he was fully prepared to quit The Beatles for good.

1972-Don McLean's 'American Pie' started a four week run at No.1 in the US singles chart.

1972-Led Zeppelin's 'Black Dog' made its debut on the US singles chart.

1977-The Eagles were at No.1 on the US album chart with Hotel California the group's third US No.1 album.

1992-bass guitarist Dee Murray died after suffering a stroke aged 45. He is best known as a member of Elton John's band.

1994-singer songwriter Harry Nilsson died in his sleep of heart failure after spending the previous day in the recording studio.

BORN TODAY

1948-Ronnie Van Zant
vocalist with Lynyrd Skynyrd, died on October 20th, 1977

1952-Melvyn Gale
cello, Electric Light Orchestra

1965-Adam Jones
guitarist, Tool

