Classic Rock Almanac January 16, 2020

January 16, 2020
JR Eaton
ANNIVERSARIES

1973-Bruce Springsteen appeared at Villanova University, Philadelphia, to an audience of 25 people.

1980-Paul McCartney was jailed for nine days in Tokyo for marijuana possession.

1988-24 years after The Beatles first topped the chart, George Harrison went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Got My Mind Set On You' an old favorite of George's that was originally recorded by James Ray in 1962.

1992-Eric Clapton recorded his unplugged session for MTV.

1996-Jamaican authorities opened fire on Jimmy Buffett's seaplane, mistaking it for a drug trafficker's plane. U2 singer Bono was also on the plane; neither singer was injured in the incident.

2013-It was announced that Joe Strummer was to have a city square named after him in Spain following a Facebook campaign.

BORN TODAY

1942-William Francis
keyboards with Dr Hook

1950-Bob Kulick
guitarist and Grammy Award-winning record producer, , best known for his studio work with Kiss and for his tenure in W.A.S.P. Kulick has also worked with Meat Loaf, Michael Bolton and Lou Reed.

 

