Classic Rock Almanac January 17, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Rolling Stones released their first EP in the UK.

1967-40-year-old David Mason recorded the piccolo trumpet solo for The Beatle's 'Penny Lane' at Abbey Road Studios in London.

1970-The Doors played the first of four shows at the Felt Forum in New York City. The shows were recorded for the bands forthcoming 'Absolutely Live' album.

1981-Motley Crue formed when bass guitarist Nikki Sixx left the band London and began rehearsing with drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist, guitarist Greg Leon, (who later left).

2003-A long-lost recording featuring John Lennon and Mick Jagger was set to spark a biding war at a London auction.

2016- founder member of Mott the Hoople drummer Dale Griffin died aged 67.

BORN TODAY

1948-Mick Taylor

guitar, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, joined The Rolling Stones in 1969 and left the Stones in 1974.

1963-Andy Rourke

bassist The Smiths