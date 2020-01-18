Classic Rock Almanac January 17, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Rolling Stones released their first EP in the UK.
1967-40-year-old David Mason recorded the piccolo trumpet solo for The Beatle's 'Penny Lane' at Abbey Road Studios in London.
1970-The Doors played the first of four shows at the Felt Forum in New York City. The shows were recorded for the bands forthcoming 'Absolutely Live' album.
1981-Motley Crue formed when bass guitarist Nikki Sixx left the band London and began rehearsing with drummer Tommy Lee and vocalist, guitarist Greg Leon, (who later left).
2003-A long-lost recording featuring John Lennon and Mick Jagger was set to spark a biding war at a London auction.
2016- founder member of Mott the Hoople drummer Dale Griffin died aged 67.
BORN TODAY
1948-Mick Taylor
guitar, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, joined The Rolling Stones in 1969 and left the Stones in 1974.
1963-Andy Rourke
bassist The Smiths