Classic Rock Almanac January 18, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles made their US chart debut when 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' entered the chart at No.45 just ten days after its release.
1965-The Rolling Stones recorded 'The Last Time' and 'Play With Fire' at the RCA studio in Hollywood, California.
1974-Former members from Free, (Paul Rodgers & Simon Kirke), Mott The Hoople (Mick Ralphs), and King Crimson, (Boz Burrell), formed Bad Company.
1989-At just 38 years old, Stevie Wonder became the youngest living person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
1993-Elton John resigned his directorship of Watford Football Club.
2015-session drummer Dallas Taylor died of complications from viral pneumonia and kidney disease, aged 66.
2016-The Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey died at the age of 67.
BORN TODAY
1944-Legs Larry Smith
drummer with Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band,solo, toured with Eric Clapton and Elton John. Smith was a close friend of George Harrison.