Classic Rock Almanac January 18, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles made their US chart debut when 'I Want To Hold Your Hand' entered the chart at No.45 just ten days after its release.

1965-The Rolling Stones recorded 'The Last Time' and 'Play With Fire' at the RCA studio in Hollywood, California.

1974-Former members from Free, (Paul Rodgers & Simon Kirke), Mott The Hoople (Mick Ralphs), and King Crimson, (Boz Burrell), formed Bad Company.

1989-At just 38 years old, Stevie Wonder became the youngest living person to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1993-Elton John resigned his directorship of Watford Football Club.

2015-session drummer Dallas Taylor died of complications from viral pneumonia and kidney disease, aged 66.

2016-The Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey died at the age of 67.

BORN TODAY

1944-Legs Larry Smith

drummer with Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band,solo, toured with Eric Clapton and Elton John. Smith was a close friend of George Harrison.