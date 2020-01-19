Classic Rock Almanac January 19, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles began recording 'A Day In The Life' at Abbey Road studios London.

1971-Tracks from The Beatles The White Album (including 'Helter Skelter), were played in the courtroom at the Sharon Tate murder trial to find out if any songs could have influenced Charles Manson and his followers to commit murder.

1980-The Pretenders scored their first UK No.1 hit with their third single 'Brass In Pocket'.

1980-Pink Floyd's The Wall started a 15-week run at No.1 on the US album chart.

1988-Bon Jovi and Mötley Crüe manager Doc McGhee pleaded guilty to importing more than 40,000lb of marijuana into the US from Colombia via a shrimp boat.

1993-Fleetwood Mac re-formed to perform at Bill Clinton's inauguration.

1998-singer, songwriter Carl Perkins died aged 65 from throat cancer.

2011-Steven Tyler made his debut appearance as a judge on American Idol.

BORN TODAY

1943-Janis Joplin

singer, died on October 4th 1970

1947-Rod Evans

singer, an early member of Deep Purple

1950-Francis Buchholz

Scorpions