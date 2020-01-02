Classic Rock Almanac January 2, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The entire shipment of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's album 'Two Virgins' was seized by authorities in New Jersey due to the full frontal nude photograph of the couple on the cover.

1969-Led Zeppelin played the first of four nights at the Whisky A Go-Go, Los Angeles during the bands first North American tour supported by the Alice Cooper band.

1971-The George Harrison album 'All Things Must Pass' started a seven week run at No.1 on the US album chart, making Harrison the first solo Beatle to score a US No.1 album.

1979-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious went on trial in New York accused of murdering his girlfriend Nancy Spungen three months earlier.

1985-Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood married his girlfriend Jo Woodin Gerrards Cross.

1994-Meat Loaf started a three-week run at No.1 on the UK album chart with his sixth studio album Bat Out Of Hell II - Back Into Hell.

1997-Guitarist Randy California from US group Spirit drowned when rescuing his 12-year old son.

2009-According to official US sales figures AC/DC were the biggest sellers of 2008 with over 3.4m sales.

2012-American rock guitarist Larry Reinhardt died aged 63 of cirrhosis of the liver. He played with Iron Butterfly and Captain Beyond.