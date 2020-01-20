Classic Rock Almanac January 20, 2020

January 20, 2020
JR Eaton
Paul Stanley of KISS performs

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-DJ Alan Freed died at the age of 42.

1969-Bruce Springsteen had two of his poems published in the Ocean County College Literary Yearbook Seascapes.

1982-During an Ozzy Osbourne concert in Des Moines, Iowa, a member of the audience threw a bat onto the stage.

1983-Def Leppard released their third studio album 'Pyromania'

1988-The Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2017-Sir Paul McCartney was suing Sony over control of The Beatles' back catalogue.

BORN TODAY

1952-Paul Stanley
guitarist and singer, Kiss

1959-Rusty Anderson
guitarist and singer-songwriter, best known as the accompanying lead guitarist for Paul McCartney's tours since 2001

 

classic rock almanac

