Classic Rock Almanac January 20, 2020
January 20, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1965-DJ Alan Freed died at the age of 42.
1969-Bruce Springsteen had two of his poems published in the Ocean County College Literary Yearbook Seascapes.
1982-During an Ozzy Osbourne concert in Des Moines, Iowa, a member of the audience threw a bat onto the stage.
1983-Def Leppard released their third studio album 'Pyromania'
1988-The Beatles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
2017-Sir Paul McCartney was suing Sony over control of The Beatles' back catalogue.
BORN TODAY
1952-Paul Stanley
guitarist and singer, Kiss
1959-Rusty Anderson
guitarist and singer-songwriter, best known as the accompanying lead guitarist for Paul McCartney's tours since 2001