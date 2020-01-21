Classic Rock Almanac January 21, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-Over 3,000 screaming fans met The Rolling Stones and Roy Orbison at Sydney Airport when they arrived for a 16 date tour of Australia and New Zealand.

1966-George Harrison married Patti Boyd at Leatherhead Register Office in Surrey with Paul McCartney as best man.

1968-Jimi Hendrix recorded his version of the Bob Dylan song 'All Along the Watchtower' at Olympic Studios in London.

1983-The Allman Brothers Band bassist Lamar Williams died of lung cancer age 34.

1987-Keith Richards inducted Aretha Franklin at the second annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Awards, held in New York City.

1992-Billy Idol pleaded guilty to assault and battery charges after an incident outside a West Hollywood restaurant.

BORN TODAY

1938-DJ Wolfman Jack

died July 1, 1995