Classic Rock Almanac January 22, 2020

January 22, 2020
JR Eaton
Steve Perry

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Beatles moved from Twickenham Film Studios to Apple studios in London to start recording the "Get Back" LP.

1970-Steel Mill, (featuring Bruce Springsteen) opened for The Elvin Bishop Band at The Matrix in San Francisco, California.

1972-Don McLean's album 'American Pie' started a seven week run at No.1 in the US album chart.

1977-Paul McCartney went to No.1 on the US album chart with 'Wings Over America'.

BORN TODAY

1931-Sam Cooke
singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur, died on December 11th 1964

1947-Malcolm Mclaren
manager of the Sex Pistols, died April 8, 2010

1949-Nigel Pegrum
drummer who was in an early line-up of the Small Faces, also later with Uriah Heep.

1949-Vini Lopez
drummer, Between 1968 and 1974 Lopez backed Bruce Springsteen in Steel Mill and the E Street Band.

1953-Steve Perry
vocals, Journey

1960-Michael Hutchence
singer, songwriter from INXS, died Nov 22, 1997

1965-Steven Adler
drummer, Guns N' Roses

 

