Classic Rock Almanac January 23, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Pink Floyd spent the first of three days recording the Syd Barrett songs Arnold Layne and Candy And A Current Bun at Sound Techniques Studios, Chelsea, London.

1969-Working at Apple studios in London, The Beatles (with Billy Preston on keyboards) recorded ten takes of a new song called 'Get Back'.

1971-Steel Mill played their final show when they appeared at the Upstage Club, Asbury Park, New Jersey.

1971-George Harrison became the first solo Beatle to have a No.1 when ' 'My Sweet Lord' went to the top of the UK single charts.

1976-David Bowie released his tenth studio album Station to Station.

1978-Musician and songwriter Terry Kath, best known as the original guitarist and founding member of Chicago accidentally shot himself dead.

1990-Allen Collins guitarist from Lynyrd Skynyrd died of pneumonia after being ill for several months.

2000-Santana started a three week run at No.1 on the US album chart with 'Supernatural'.

2016-Musician Jimmy Bain died. Bain was best known for playing bass guitar in the bands Rainbow and Dio, he also worked with Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott.

BORN TODAY

1910-Django Reinhardt

jazz guitarist, died of a stroke on May 15, 1953

1950-Danny Federici

organ and keyboard player for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and Steel Mill, Child. died April 17th 2008.

1953-Robin Zander

singer, songwriter Cheap Trick