Classic Rock Almanac January 24, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-The Quarry Men performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

1962-Brian Epstein signed a management deal with The Beatles.

1969-The Doors appeared at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

1976-Bob Dylan started a five week run at No.1 on the US chart with his 17th studio album Desire.

1980-A billboard was erected on Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, California to promote Pink Floyd's new album The Wall.

2016-David Bowie was at No.1 on both the UK & US album charts with his twenty-fifth and final studio album Blackstar.

2017-Drummer Butch Trucks from The Allman Brothers Band died at the age of 69.

BORN TODAY

1941-Neil Diamond

singer, songwriter

1947-Warren Zevon

singer, songwriter, died on September 7th 2003