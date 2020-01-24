Classic Rock Almanac January 24, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1958-The Quarry Men performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool.
1962-Brian Epstein signed a management deal with The Beatles.
1969-The Doors appeared at Madison Square Garden, New York City.
1976-Bob Dylan started a five week run at No.1 on the US chart with his 17th studio album Desire.
1980-A billboard was erected on Sunset Strip, West Hollywood, California to promote Pink Floyd's new album The Wall.
2016-David Bowie was at No.1 on both the UK & US album charts with his twenty-fifth and final studio album Blackstar.
2017-Drummer Butch Trucks from The Allman Brothers Band died at the age of 69.
BORN TODAY
1941-Neil Diamond
singer, songwriter
1947-Warren Zevon
singer, songwriter, died on September 7th 2003