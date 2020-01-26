Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Pink Floyd played their first gig without Syd Barrett at Southampton University.

1974-Ringo Starr went to No.1 on the US singles chart with his version of the Johnny Burnette 1960 hit 'Your Sixteen'

1977-Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green was committed to a mental hospital.

1980-Prince made his TV debut on the US show American Bandstand.

1986-Allen Collins, guitarist from Lynyrd Skynyrd, crashed his car, paralysing him from the waist down and killing his girlfriend Debra Jean Watts.

2003-Billy Joel was airlifted to hospital after his car smashed into a tree.

BORN TODAY

1948-Corky Laing

drummer with Mountain

1957-Eddie Van Halen

guitarist with Van Halen