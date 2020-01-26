Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2020
January 26, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1968-Pink Floyd played their first gig without Syd Barrett at Southampton University.
1974-Ringo Starr went to No.1 on the US singles chart with his version of the Johnny Burnette 1960 hit 'Your Sixteen'
1977-Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green was committed to a mental hospital.
1980-Prince made his TV debut on the US show American Bandstand.
1986-Allen Collins, guitarist from Lynyrd Skynyrd, crashed his car, paralysing him from the waist down and killing his girlfriend Debra Jean Watts.
2003-Billy Joel was airlifted to hospital after his car smashed into a tree.
BORN TODAY
1948-Corky Laing
drummer with Mountain
1957-Eddie Van Halen
guitarist with Van Halen