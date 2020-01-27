Classic Rock Almanac January 27, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1970-John Lennon wrote, recorded and mixed his new single 'Instant Karma!' all in one day.
1971-David Bowie arrived in the US for the first time.
1977-The Clash signed to CBS Records.
2014-Folk singer and activist Pete Seegar died at the age of 94.
2015-Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne were given a song writing credit on Sam Smith's hit 'Stay With Me', because of the similarities to his 1989 track 'I Won't Back Down'.
BORN TODAY
1918-Elmore James
blues guitarist, singer, known as the King of the Slide Guitar.
1944-Nick Mason
drums, percussion and tape effects, Pink Floyd.
1951-Brian Downey
drummer and founding member of Thin Lizzy
1951-Seth Justman
keyboards, vocals with American rock band The J Geils Band
1957-Janick Robert Gers
guitarist with Iron Maiden
1968-Mike Patton
singer and multi-instrumentalist with Faith No More