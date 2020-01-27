Classic Rock Almanac January 27, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-John Lennon wrote, recorded and mixed his new single 'Instant Karma!' all in one day.

1971-David Bowie arrived in the US for the first time.

1977-The Clash signed to CBS Records.

2014-Folk singer and activist Pete Seegar died at the age of 94.

2015-Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne were given a song writing credit on Sam Smith's hit 'Stay With Me', because of the similarities to his 1989 track 'I Won't Back Down'.

BORN TODAY

1918-Elmore James

blues guitarist, singer, known as the King of the Slide Guitar.

1944-Nick Mason

drums, percussion and tape effects, Pink Floyd.

1951-Brian Downey

drummer and founding member of Thin Lizzy

1951-Seth Justman

keyboards, vocals with American rock band The J Geils Band

1957-Janick Robert Gers

guitarist with Iron Maiden

1968-Mike Patton

singer and multi-instrumentalist with Faith No More