Classic Rock Almanac January 27, 2020

January 27, 2020
JR Eaton
Nick Mason

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Classic Rock Almanac
Music

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-John Lennon wrote, recorded and mixed his new single 'Instant Karma!' all in one day.

1971-David Bowie arrived in the US for the first time.

1977-The Clash signed to CBS Records.

2014-Folk singer and activist Pete Seegar died at the age of 94.

2015-Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne were given a song writing credit on Sam Smith's hit 'Stay With Me', because of the similarities to his 1989 track 'I Won't Back Down'.

BORN TODAY

1918-Elmore James
blues guitarist, singer, known as the King of the Slide Guitar.

1944-Nick Mason
drums, percussion and tape effects, Pink Floyd.

1951-Brian Downey
drummer and founding member of Thin Lizzy

1951-Seth Justman
keyboards, vocals with American rock band The J Geils Band

1957-Janick Robert Gers
guitarist with Iron Maiden

1968-Mike Patton
singer and multi-instrumentalist with Faith No More

Tags: 
classic rock almanac

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes