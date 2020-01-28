Classic Rock Almanac January 28, 2020

ANNIVERSARIES

1977-Pink Floyd's tenth studio album Animals entered the UK charts at No.2.

1978-The Fleetwood Mac album Rumours went to No.1 on the UK album chart.

1985-The recording took place for We Are The World the US equivalent of Band Aid at A&M Studios in Hollywood.

1994-Paul and Linda McCartney attended the premiere of Wayne's World II in London.

2005-drummer and singer songwriter Jim Capaldi died of stomach cancer aged 60.

2009-Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboard player Billy Powell died at the age of 56.

2015-Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler was arrested after officers were called to the Corkscrew Saloon on the Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley National Park, California.

2016-singer Signe Toly Anderson died aged 74.

2016-Paul Kantner died in San Francisco at the age of 74.

2017-musician and keyboardist, and longtime member of Black Sabbath, Geoff Nicholls died aged 68.