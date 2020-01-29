Classic Rock Almanac January 29, 2020

January 29, 2020
JR Eaton
Tommy Ramone

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-Jimi Hendrix and The Who appeared at The Saville Theatre, London, England.

1972-The triple album The Concert For Bangladesh went to No.1 on the UK album chart.

1992-blues singer and guitarist Willie Dixon died of heart failure.

BORN TODAY

1944-Andrew Loog Oldham
producer, manager and the first Rolling Stones manager. Also worked with Small Faces, John Mayall, Rod Stewart, The Nice, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and the Amen Corner.

1947-David Byron
singer from Uriah Heep, died on February 28, 1985.

1952-Thomas Erdelyi, (Tommy Ramone)
drummer with the Ramones, died on July 11, 2014

 

