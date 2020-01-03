Classic Rock Almanac January 3, 2020
ANNIVERSARIES
1964-The Beatles were seen for the second time on US TV when a clip from the BBC's 'The Mersey Sound' showing the group playing 'She Loves You' was shown on The Jack Paar Show.
1976-Bob Dylan's song, 'Hurricane', peaked at No.33 on the Billboard singles chart, helping to cause enough publicity to eventually get former boxer Rubin 'Hurricane' Carter released from jail.
1980-Rhythm and blues singer Amos Milburn died aged 52.
1981-David Bowie made his final appearance as the Elephant Man at The Booth Theatre, Broadway in New York City.
2012-Bob Weston died age 64.
BORN TODAY
1926-Sir George Martin
record producer, arranger, composer, conductor, audio engineer and musician, died on March 8, 2016.
1945-Stephen Stills
singer, songwriter who was a member of Buffalo Springfield, Crosby Stills Nash & Young and Manassas.
1946-John Paul Jones
bass, keyboards, producer with Led Zeppelin